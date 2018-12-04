Oil prices surge on output cut pledge

SINGAPORE: Oil prices soared on Monday after Russia and Saudi Arabia renewed a pact to cap output, while the US agreed to halt raising tariffs on Chinese imports, stalling a trade row that many feared could hit demand for the commodity.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Saturday he and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman "have agreed to extend our agreement" to limit production as prices slump on global markets. An existing deal committing Opec and non-members to cuts expires this year. While there was no announcement on how much would be cut and for how long, the pact between the world´s two biggest crude exporters was cheered by oil traders, with Brent jumping $2.60 to $62.06 and West Texas Intermediate up $2.42 to $53.35 on Monday.

There was a slight paring of prices after Qatar announced it would be leaving Opec next year as it looks to concentrate on its gas production, though it would continue to pump crude. The country contributes a fraction of the entire output from the group.

"While we still need to know by how much Opec will curb its production, Putin´s comment does clear a barrier for Opec in stabilizing prices as Russia has been ambiguous about its stance," Ahn Yea Ha, a commodities analyst at Kiwoom Securities told Bloomberg News.