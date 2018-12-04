close
December 4, 2018

Soyuz launched into orbit

World

December 4, 2018

BAIKONUR, Kazakhstan: Russian space agency Roscosmos said Monday that the first manned Soyuz flight to the International Space Station since a failed launch in October was proceeding according to plan. The Soyuz was "successfully launched into orbit," Roscosmos wrote on Twitter. Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko, Anne McClain of Nasa and David Saint-Jacques of the Canadian Space Agency launched for a six-and-a-half month mission on the International Space Station at the expected time of 1131 GMT.

