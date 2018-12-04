China happy over opening of Kartarpur corridor

BEIJING: A spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Geng Shuang said here on Monday that China is happy over groundbreaking of Kartarpur corridor between Pakistan and India.

Commenting on the report regarding groundbreaking of the corridor by Prime Minister Imran Khan last week, he said “We have noticed relevant reports and are pleased with this benign interaction between Pakistan and India.

Both Pakistan and India are important countries in South Asia. The stability of bilateral relations is of great significance to the peace and development of the region and the world at large. We sincerely hope that the two countries can strengthen communication and dialogue, properly handle differences, improve bilateral relations, and jointly safeguard regional peace and stability.” To a question regarding China’s work as President of the UN Security Council in November on rotation, the spokesperson said, “With the active support and cooperation of all parties, China’s work as the rotating chairman of the UN Security Council in November has been successfully concluded.

The Chinese side adhered to the principle of "fairness, transparency, efficiency, and pragmatism, presided over 35 meetings, and passed six resolutions to publish seven presidential news talks. Under the auspices of the Chinese side, the Security Council held an open debate in November.