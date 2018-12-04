Mexico says presidential jet to be sold

MEXICO CITY: Mexico is putting the presidential jet on the auction block, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador´s team said Sunday, making good on the new president's campaign pledge on his second day in office. The Boeing 787-8´s last mission took outgoing president Enrique Pena Nieto to the G20 summit in Buenos Aires this week.

Lopez Obrador vowed a "deep and radical" change in Mexico as he assumed the country´s presidency Saturday, five months after winning a landslide election victory. Jorge Mendoza, spokesman for Banobras, a government development bank through which the plane was bought, told reporters that the jet is going to be serviced and then kept at an airfield in San Bernardino, California, waiting to be bought.

The jet cost $218 million when it was purchased a few years back. Known for his down-to-earth choices, such as driving a Volkswagen Jetta, Lopez Obrador has said he simply does not need the jet, and will fly commercially. Finance Minister Carlos Urzua added that soon, another 60 federally owned planes and 70 helicopters will be auctioned off.