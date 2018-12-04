Nine human smugglers nabbed

FAISALABAD: A regional team of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Monday conducted a crackdown and arrested nine human smugglers and three proclaimed offenders. FIA regional additional director Sajid Akram Chaudhry said that these human smugglers had extracted millions of rupees from innocent citizens for illegally sending them abroad but they neither sent them abroad nor refunded their amount. The arrested POs were Qadri Baksh, M Wasim and Wasim Ashraf while the human smugglers are Waqar Ahmed, Ishtiaq Ahmed, M Rashid, M Mannaf, Saleh Muhammad, Fahad Jawaid, M Asif. All of them have been sent behind the bars.