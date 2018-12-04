close
Tue Dec 04, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 4, 2018

Nine human smugglers nabbed

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 4, 2018

FAISALABAD: A regional team of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Monday conducted a crackdown and arrested nine human smugglers and three proclaimed offenders. FIA regional additional director Sajid Akram Chaudhry said that these human smugglers had extracted millions of rupees from innocent citizens for illegally sending them abroad but they neither sent them abroad nor refunded their amount. The arrested POs were Qadri Baksh, M Wasim and Wasim Ashraf while the human smugglers are Waqar Ahmed, Ishtiaq Ahmed, M Rashid, M Mannaf, Saleh Muhammad, Fahad Jawaid, M Asif. All of them have been sent behind the bars.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan