Bomb explodes in stolen car

KARACHI: A bomb exploded inside a car parked in a plot in Defence Housing Authority’s Khayaban-e-Mujahid early Monday, Geo News reported. A homemade vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) caused the explosion in the car, which had been stolen from Jamshed Quarters the previous evening, DIG South Karachi Javed Odho said.