Bomb explodes in stolen car

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: A bomb exploded inside a car parked in a plot in Defence Housing Authority’s Khayaban-e-Mujahid early Monday, Geo News reported. A homemade vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) caused the explosion in the car, which had been stolen from Jamshed Quarters the previous evening, DIG South Karachi Javed Odho said.
KARACHI: A bomb exploded inside a car parked in a plot in Defence Housing Authority’s Khayaban-e-Mujahid early Monday, Geo News reported. A homemade vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) caused the explosion in the car, which had been stolen from Jamshed Quarters the previous evening, DIG South Karachi Javed Odho said.