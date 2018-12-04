close
Tue Dec 04, 2018
MR
Monitoring Report
December 4, 2018

Bomb explodes in stolen car

National

December 4, 2018

KARACHI: A bomb exploded inside a car parked in a plot in Defence Housing Authority’s Khayaban-e-Mujahid early Monday, Geo News reported. A homemade vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) caused the explosion in the car, which had been stolen from Jamshed Quarters the previous evening, DIG South Karachi Javed Odho said.

