Javed Malik meets UAE envoy

ISLAMABAD: President of Dubai-based Diplomat Business Club & former Ambassador Javed Malik met with Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, the Ambassador of United Arab Emirates to Pakistan, and discussed with him the various initiatives and activities of the Diplomat Business Club.

Javed Malik also presented the UAE ambassador with the honorary membership and welcomed him in the Board of Advisers. While appreciating the active and dynamic role being played by the Ambassador Al Zaabi in further expanding the bilateral ties between Pakistan & UAE, Javed Malik said that the business communities of both counties can play an vital role in enhancing the trade and economic ties and the Diplomat Business Club would utilize its network in both countries to create opportunities for business to business engagement.