International Day of Persons with Disabilities observed

NANKANA SAHIB: A ceremony was held to mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities here at the Government Special Education Centre on Monday. Nankana Press Club president Afzal Haq Khan was the chief guest on the occasion. “Special children are like stars and they are not less than normal children in ability and capability,” he said.

He said there was a need to create social awareness among them. These children can become better citizens of the society. Teachers should not burden them. Principal Tariq Javed Kamboh and a large number of students were also present on the occasion. The students also presented different tableaus.

PAKPATTAN: International Day of Persons with Disabilities was observed here on Monday. In this regard, a ceremony was held at the district council which was presided over by Pakpattan Deputy Commissioner Ahmed Kamal. Council’s district chairman Aslam Sukhera, municipal corporation vice chairman Israr Ahmed, social worker Ali Imran Hotiana, Special Children School principal Abdul Kareem and others were present on the occasion.

The DC said that education and technical training were necessary for the special children to make them able to lead a successful life like common people. He directed the officers concerned to ensure education and technical training to them as the PTI government has been issued financial aid for the special persons. “Government has allocated special quota in services for special persons,” he added.

LALAMUSA: Special people are the pivotal part of the society, said Deputy Commissioner Dr Khurram Shahzad. He was addressing an awareness walk held in connection with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Monday. The DC said that Special Education Centres of Gujrat were giving special services, including pick and drop facility, uniform, books and the monthly stipend. Special children should be sent to the special education centres rather keeping them at homes so that they could join activities with the normal persons.