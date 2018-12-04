close
OC
Our Correspondent
December 4, 2018

Two women burnt in separate incidents

National

BAHAWALPUR: Two women suffered burn injuries in separate incidents on Monday.According to Sadar Haroonabad police, Shahnaz Bibi, 45, of Chak/34/3-R, tehsil Haroonanad immolated herself by sprinkling petrol on her over a dispute with her husband.

She was admitted to DHQ Hospital Bahawalnagar on Monday evening where the doctors referred her to Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH).She is a mother of five children

In the other incident, Ruqqia Bibi of Chak Nadir Shah of Bahawalnagarsuffered burn injuries and was rushed to the DHQ Hospital where her husband Muhammad Azam told

reporters that she hadsuffered burn injurieswhile making meal at the house.However, the duty doctors disagreed with the statement of her husband. The doctors had contacted police after her treatment.

