Anti-encroachment drive: Govt to relocate 3,500 shopkeepers

KARACHI: Around 3,500 traders, who lost their businesses in the ongoing anti-encroachment drive in the city, will be accommodated in makeshift markets that will be established on land of the Sindh government and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) available in the city.

The decision to compensate the affected traders was made on Monday during a high-level meeting chaired by Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani at the Commissioner’s Office. Adviser to the Chief Minister on Information Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar attended the meeting among others.

The meeting decided that the relocation of around 3,500 traders would be accomplished on an immediate basis in the first phase of the compensation for the affected traders. The traders to be relocated in the first phase are those who were bona fide tenants of the KMC and were deprived of their shops during the anti-encroachment drive currently under way.

The meeting was informed that a committee would scrutinise the list of 3,575 shopkeepers who were tenants of the KMC and had been deprived of their shops during anti-encroachment operations. The committee will be headed by Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Waqar Mehdi while its other members will include the Karachi metropolitan commissioner and South deputy commissioner. The committee will examine the authenticity of the members in the list in three days.

It was decided at the meeting that in order to compensate the shopkeepers on an immediate basis, they would not be provided permanent building structures of a market forthwith; instead, makeshift arrangements would be made in order to enable the affected traders to resume their business activities without further delay.

It was also resolved at the meeting that in the later stages, arrangements would be made to accommodate those traders who were not the bona fide tenants of the KMC but nevertheless had been doing their businesses for the last several years.

People and traders affected by the anti-encroachment drive will not be deserted by the government, Ghani announced. “We will not demolish house of anyone. In case such orders came from the judiciary, the Sindh Government would itself move the courts. We are under obligations to implement the orders of the Supreme Court but at the same time it is our foremost responsibility to rehabilitate people affected by the operation,” the local government minister asserted.

Ghani also announced that people who would be displaced due to the Karachi Circular Railway project would be relocated within Karachi in a manner similar to how the people affected by the Lyari Expressway project were resettled.