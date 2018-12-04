PTI changed history by winning secondconsecutive term: Khattak

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) changed history of the province by coming into power for the second consecutive term.

He was addressing public gatherings at Muhib Banda, Khat Killay, Watar area and Nowshera Cantonment. Pervez Khattak said that people of the province had trusted Imran Khan’s PTI for the second term as the previous provincial government had carried out record development projects.

Member National Assembly Dr Imran Khattak, Members Provincial Assembly Liaqat Khattak, Jamsheduddin Kakakhel, Anwar Haqqani, Janas Khan, Tufail Khan, Nazim Malik Aftab and Ashaq Khattak were present on the occasion.

“Our government is introducing reforms in every government department and upheld merit and transparency in recruitments,” he said and added that the PTI’s government was taking steps to provide quality education and better health facilities to the people. The minister said teachers, doctors and police were recruited purely on merit so that culture of nepotism and favoritism could be finished.

He said that former rules had appointed incapable and corrupt people to high positions who not only committed corruption and took kickbacks but also made properties abroad.

Pervez Khattak said the PTI government had been struggling to rectify the system but it would take time. “We will bring back the looted money from the corrupt and spend it on the public welfare,” he promised.

The PTI leader said those who looted the national exchequer would soon be behind bars. “Imran Khan is in bid to strengthen the institutions and has extended his cooperation to the heads of all the departments,” he added.

People would not quit Awami National Party if its leadership had delivered in its term but ANP leaders did nothing except looting the exchequer, he added.

He said that people rejected Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan People’s Party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl and ANP as these parties failed to deliver during their terms in office.

“By opening the Kartarpur corridor with India, Prime Minister Imran Khan has proved that Pakistanis are peace loving people,” the defence minister said, adding both the countries were atomic powers and issues including Kashmir dispute could be resolved through dialogues.

Dr Hamid Ali, Siraj Ali, Ashiq Ali, Munazzim Shah, Muqbali Khan and Raj Wali Khan along with their relatives and friends quit Awami National Party and joined the PTI on the occasion.