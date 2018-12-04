close
Tue Dec 04, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 4, 2018

Rickshaw driver commits suicide

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 4, 2018

FAISALABAD: A rickshaw driver Monday committed suicide by swallowing poisonous pills. Bilal Ahmed of Madina Town ended his life due to some domestic disputes.

MAN KILLED, TWO INJURED: A motorcyclist Wasim Ahmed was killed while his close relative Shamim Bibi and her minor son Shahid Ali sustained serious injuries when a speeding tractor-trolley collided head-on with their motorbike on Tandlianwala-Mamoon Kanjun Road. The driver managed to escape from the scene.

