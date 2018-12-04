Inquiry against education officer for corruption

TOBA TEK SINGH: Punjab Minister for School Education Murad Raas Monday ordered an inquiry against Pirmahal deputy district education officer Farooq Zahid over corruption charges. He directed the chief executive officer of the district education authority, Syed Tauqeer Hussain, to complete the inquiry within three days and submit him the report. Raheel Gujjar had given an application to the minister when he had visited Toba during last week.

educationist killed in accident: A senior educationist was killed in a road accident on Monday at Gojra. Ibrarul Bahar was going to Toba. When he reached near Chak 299/GB on Gojra-Toba Road, a car coming from opposite side collided with his motorbike. He succumbed to injuries at Gojra THQ hospital. Police have arrested car driver Shahid Abbas of Pirmahal.