14 municipal officers booked for corruption

GUJRANWALA: The Anti-Corruption Establishment authorities Monday registered cases against 14 municipal corporation officers and officials over their involvement in corruption and construction of illegal commercial buildings in Hafizabad district.

ACE regional director Fareed Ahmed said that accused TOP&C M Bilal, sub-engineer Haider Ali, former TMO Bilal Ahmed, building inspector Fayyaz Hussain, Rafaqat Hussain, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ali Ahmed, Fida Ahmed, Fayyaz Ahmed, Abu Turab, Mehboob Alam, Abu Bakr, Zubair Ahmed and Zaibunnisa were involved in construction of illegal commercial buildings in the city without obtaining NOC from the competent authority.

These illegal buildings caused huge loss to the government exchequer. During investigation, allegations levelled against the accused were proved and the ACE registered cases against them.