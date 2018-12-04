Imran tasks Qaiser with breaking ice to appoint PAC head

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday tasked National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser with making fresh contact with opposition to dissolve the stalemate on the issue of appointment of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman and formation of the NA standing committees.

Chairing the consultative meeting, Imran Khan issued the directive. The meeting was attended by Asad Qaisar, Leader of the House in the Senate Shibli Faraz, Defense Minister Pervez Khattak and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan in which issues of the PAC chairmanship, formation of NA standing committees and Parliament’s Ethic Committee were discussed. According to sources, during the meeting, Imran Khan stuck to his stance of not giving the chairmanship of the PAC to Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif. Sources said it was decided that the NA speaker will make fresh contacts with opposition to come out with any name other than Shahbaz Sharif and Khawaja Asif for the chairmanship of the PAC. Sources said it was decided that if the opposition did not agree then the process of the formation of the NA standing committees will start without including members of the opposition so that the legislation process goes up.

Prior of meeting Imran Khan, Asad Qaisar held a consultative meeting with Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, Defense Minister Pervez Khattak, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, Leader of the House in the Senate Shibli Faraz and Chief Whip of the PTI in the National Assembly Malik Aamir Dogar at the Parliament House. Qaisar while stressing the need of the formation of the NA standing committees said that several rounds of talks were held with the opposition and he was hopeful that the issue would be resolved before the start of December session of the NA that was expected in the second week of current month. Qaisar said the government and the opposition should come on same page for provision of relief of the people. He told the meeting that he could assure that the treasury and opposition will work according to their mandate.