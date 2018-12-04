Fawad holds discussion with US envoy

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry had detailed discussions with Ambassador Paul W. Jones who is United States Charge d Affairs in Islamabad, here at the United Arab Emirate (UAE) 47th National Day reception Monday evening.

Their discussion continued for about 15 minutes in a corner of the reception elevated corner. It is understood that they had discussion in the light of the letter that has been received by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday morning from US President Donald Trump. The letter is viewed as a thaw in the tense ties of Pakistan and the US.

The two had a chat. Few other ministers and ambassadors were also present in the reception but the two kept on having conversation without bothering about their surroundings.The minister left the reception immediate after conclusion of his discussion with the top diplomat of the United States. Fawad Chaudhry when later contacted to ascertain that what has been transpired in the talks, he smilingly parried the query by saying that we discussed how to move forward.

Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawwaf Said Al-Maliky was another diplomat who was greeted by the ministers affectionately.Likewise when Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa came in the reception, he too was centre of attraction by the guests of the reception. The federal ministers got up from their seats and came to the General to shake hands with him.