Tue Dec 04, 2018
Numan Wahab
December 4, 2018

Saaf Pani Company case: NAB files reference

Top Story

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau on Monday filed an interim reference against 20 persons including former director Saaf Pani Company Engineer Qamarul Islam and former CEO Waseem Ajmal, accused of awarding contracts at exorbitant rates causing a loss of Rs 345.282 million to the national kitty.

