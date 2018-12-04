Saaf Pani Company case: NAB files reference

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau on Monday filed an interim reference against 20 persons including former director Saaf Pani Company Engineer Qamarul Islam and former CEO Waseem Ajmal, accused of awarding contracts at exorbitant rates causing a loss of Rs 345.282 million to the national kitty.
