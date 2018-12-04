Drive against encroachments continues

Ag agencies

ISLAMABAD: An anti-encroachment operation continued in three major cities of the country including federal capital Islamabad and its suburban areas, Karachi and Lahore on Monday.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) administration had issued notices to residents of buildings constructed illegally on the state land for voluntarily vacating them. Upon expiry of the deadline, the Enforcement Directorate of the CDA carried out anti-encroachment operation in Mauza Kurri, Mauza Rehara, Mauza Blagh, Mauza Maloot and eight kilometres area on both sides of the Kuri Road. During this operation, 144 rooms, 60 shops, nine containers, eight construction material stalls, 11 hotels, seven marble stalls, two block factories, two marble factories, two nurseries and four service stations were demolished. In Karachi, the anti-encroachment drive entered its 29th day on Monday with encroachments removed from the narrow lanes of Jodia Bazaar and Juna Market in the old city area. The drive was started by the KMC on an order of the Supreme Court (SC). Supervising the operation on Monday, KMC Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Saifur Rehman said it was difficult to carry out such an operation in Jodia Bazaar and Juna Market as heavy machinery could not easily enter the narrow lanes of the markets.