Train fares up

RAWALPINDI: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid on Monday announced an increase in rail fares. Addressing the media in Rawalpindi, the Railways minister said, “The value of dollar against the rupee has increased owing to which rail fares will have to be revised upward,” reported Geo News on Monday. He said that WiFi services are now available at railway stations and work is under way on facilities for persons with disabilities. “We will also soon introduce a tracking system,” he added.

Stating that three new safari trains will be run for tourists, the Railways minister further announced, “The Rehman Baba Express from Karachi to Peshawar will be inaugurated on December 23.”

He further said that he is travelling to Karachi to review the circular railway and has spoken in length to the chief justice regarding this matter. “We do not want people’s houses to be razed,” he said.

The Railways minister also clarified that contract employees of the Pakistan Railways are not being given permanent posts but “are being offered the option to apply for jobs after ads for hiring are published”.