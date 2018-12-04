Stocks plunge 3.3 per cent on economic qualms

KARACHI: Stocks on Monday tumbled 3.3 percent to settle below the 40,000-point level for the first time during more than one year as investors were perturbed over an unexpected interest rate hike, an unwarranted rupee volatility and dark clouds hovering over economy’s direction, dealers said. Mohammad Sohail, chief executive officer of Topline Securities said the fall was triggered by higher than unexpected interest rate increase, rupee volatility, and Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) rebalancing related selling. US indices provider MSCI downgraded blue-chips United Bank and Lucky Cement, fuelling foreign selling.