National Action Plan to be reviewed

ISLAMABAD: Interior Ministry is in process of reviewing proposals relating to creation of National Security Organisation (NSO) and planning to unveil final proposed document by March next year as the ministry is also in a process of revisiting National Action Plan (NAP) as many of its clauses would be abolished.

In this regard, a series of collaborative meetings have been arranged with participation of home departments of all provinces, federal government departments, relevant agencies and armed forces.

Subsequently, the participants submitted their proposals on NSO to the Interior Ministry. A booklet, highlighting 100 days performance of Ministry of Interior, its attached departments and next steps of PTI government on Monday showed that different models of national security management are under review with multiple stakeholders.

On matter of providing clean drinking water for Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), full blown requirement has been estimated Rs75 to Rs100 billion. Modular plans based on resource constraints and immediate relief requirements have been created. The project requires Rs2 billion to kick-start basic relief plan. The launch of this project is expected in March next year based on resource availability.

Moreover, the booklet revealed that National Internal Security Policy (NISP) which was hurriedly drafted without consultation, would be re-validated to form basis for new National Action Plan (NAP-2.0) that shall be our road-map for next five years. The launch is expected in March 2019.

Similarly, Capital Development Authority (CDA), as part of government's anti-encroachment drive, has retrieved thousands of kanal encroached land worth 357.42 billion during last few months.

As per details, the retrieved land included 1,200 kanal from Bahria worth Rs300 billion, 75 acres from Margalla (Domair, Mera) worth Rs5 billion, three kanal worth Rs0.02 billion of Bari Imam, two km Rawat Side Road of National Highways Authority (NHA) worth Rs10 billion, 7km Fateh Jang side of NHA worth Rs20 billion, 200 kanal in Korang worth Rs0.4 billion and 100 Acres (two km stretch) worth Rs15 billion of Merabadi.

Meanwhile, CDA issued public notices for removal of encroachment by houses of state land. Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), an attached department of the Ministry traced Benami accounts worth Rs357.7 billion.

Of the total, Benami accounts of Rs235 billion were traced in Sindh Province, Benami accounts of Rs73.7 billion in Punjab, and Benami accounts worth Rs49 billion were unearthed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

FIA also traced 895 properties of Pakistanis worth Rs54.5 billion in United Arab Emirates (UAE) during the period while the Agency identified gas theft cases worth Rs34 billion. Efforts are being made to recover the amount from law violators.

Moreover, FIA conducted 90 inquiries, 46 formal investigations, and 63 seizures while 70 arrests were made during the period. Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi, in assessment of situation on-ground brought ‘Tabdeeli’ by becoming accessible to public for listening their complaints.

The minister also conducted surprise visits to public offices of attached departments including police stations, immigration at Airports, offices of National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) and Passports.