MTFA juniors back from Dubai

LAHORE: Model Town Football U-13 Team reached Lahore after winning a spectaculars success in UAE Winter Classic -2018 Dubai. The Model Town Football Academy participated in UAE winter Classic-2018 in Dubai, in which children demonstrated a wonderful game and got the opportunity to play the semi-final beating the teams came all over the world. Unfortunately, MTFA could not get access to the final losing the match against Marghal F.C on penalty shootout by 3-4 in semifinal. However, MTFA won the game played for third position and managed to get the third position.
