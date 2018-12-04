close
Tue Dec 04, 2018
AFP
December 4, 2018

Sierra Leone disqualified from African Cup

Sports

AFP
December 4, 2018

CAIRO: Sierra Leone have been disqualified from the 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifying competition, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) said on Monday. Football’s world governing body FIFA had suspended the Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) in October due to “government interference”. CAF’s decision means Kenya and Ghana are assured of first and second place in Sierra Leone’s Group F and have therefore booked their place in next year’s finals. “Sierra Leone is disqualified from the qualifiers and all its matches are annulled,” CAF said in a statement.

