Diamond, Hawks in NBP-ICA Cricket final

ISLAMABAD: Diamond and Islamabad Hawks clubs sailed into final by beating their rivals in the two semis of the prestigious NBP-ICA Super Cricket Championship here on Monday.

Diamond defeated Classic Club by 52 runs at Diamond Ground with Shahzad Azam Rana hitting a polished unbeaten 85-ball 92 with 9 fours and 4 sixes. Sohail Ahmed scored brilliant 63 with 6 fours to post 225 for 8 in 40 overs. Speedster Muhammad Nadim claimed 4 wickets

for 65.

Classic Club managed only 173 in 35.2 overs falling 52 runs short, though Pakistan U-19 captain Rohail Nazir put up some resistance with his steady 64 with 5 fours. Ishafq Ali hit quick-fire 41. However, it was off-spinner Muhammad Nadim who took a 4-wicket haul for 39. Speedster Zainul Abadin chipped in 3 for 41.

Scores: Diamond Club 225 for 8 in 40 overs (Shahzad Azam Rana 92 not out, Sohail Ahmed 63, Sajawal Riaz 36 – M Nadim 4 for 65, Ishfaq Ali, Haroon Wahid, Kaleem Dil, and Moeid Shaikh shared one wicket each). Classic Club 173 in 35.2 overs (Rohail Nazir 64, Ishfaq Ali 41, Haroon Wahid 25 – M Nadim 4 for 39, Zainul Abadin 3 for 41, Shayan Shaikh 1 for 22, Mudassar Ali 1 for 29).

In the second semi played at Marghazar Ground, Essco Club collapsed to fine bowling by Islamabad Hawks’ left-arm spinner Zameer Abbasi (5 for 20) and leggie Farmanullah Khan (4 for 17). Islamabad Hawks Club defeated Essco by 60 runs in a low scoring game.

Scores: Islamabad Hawks 159 in 36.4 overs (Hassan Nasir 53, Kamran Riaz 46, Farmanullah Khan 16 – Asghar Ali 5 for 24, Ali Salman 2 for 38, M Ilyas 1 for 22). Essco Club 99 in 24.4 overs (Ali Salman 46, Munir ur Rehman Tanzil 25 – Zameer Abbasi 5 for 20).Final of the Championship will be played on Wednesday at the Diamond Ground between Diamond and Islamabad Hawks.