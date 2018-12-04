PPCBL cricketers annex SBP Governor Cup

LAHORE: Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank Limited (PPCBL) won the 15th State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Cup Cricket Tournament 2018-19 by defeating SBP Faisalabad in final by 10 wickets at Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad. SBP Faisalabad managed just 94 all out in 18 overs. Usman Khalid was winners’ most successful bowler claiming 5 wickets for 26 runs. In reply PPCBL chased the target without any loss in 13.4 overs. Jumma Khan top-scored with unbeaten 61 whereas Tariq Nawaz remained unbeaten with 34. Earlier in the semifinal PPCBL had defeated SBP DI Khan by five wickets at the same venue. It may be recalled that the PPCBL team have been coached by former leading cricketer Nasrullah Khan. They have already won a number of All-Pakistan events.