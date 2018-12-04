close
Tue Dec 04, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 4, 2018

PPCBL cricketers annex SBP Governor Cup

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 4, 2018

LAHORE: Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank Limited (PPCBL) won the 15th State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Cup Cricket Tournament 2018-19 by defeating SBP Faisalabad in final by 10 wickets at Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad. SBP Faisalabad managed just 94 all out in 18 overs. Usman Khalid was winners’ most successful bowler claiming 5 wickets for 26 runs. In reply PPCBL chased the target without any loss in 13.4 overs. Jumma Khan top-scored with unbeaten 61 whereas Tariq Nawaz remained unbeaten with 34. Earlier in the semifinal PPCBL had defeated SBP DI Khan by five wickets at the same venue. It may be recalled that the PPCBL team have been coached by former leading cricketer Nasrullah Khan. They have already won a number of All-Pakistan events.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports