Sajid (102*) steers Pakistan to Veterans Cricket World Cup final

KARACHI: Sajid Ali’s unbeaten century powered Pakistan to the final of the Veterans Over-50 World Cup Cricket Tournament 2018 as they defeated England by five wickets in the semifinal at the Rosedale Oval in Sydney on Monday.

Hosts Australia, who topped the points table at the end of the preliminary rounds, also made it to the final by overcoming fourth placed New Zealand by four runs in the other semifinal at the Hurstville Oval.

The final between Australia and Pakistan, who had remained the top two teams in the league rounds, will be played on Wednesday. England, having been beaten by Pakistan in their last league encounter the other day, opted to bat first after winning the toss in the semifinal against the same opponents.

Pakistan’s early strikes denied any sort of momentum to England in the early part of their innings and they rallied back through half centuries from Foster (71 off 97 balls) and Mo Hussein (56 off 92 balls) to finish with a fighting total of 184 for five in the allotted 45 overs.

Pakistan’s spearhead Dastagir Butt claimed a couple of wickets in his opening spell of five overs while the pressure was sustained by the spin quartet of Jaffer Qureshi, Zafar Ali, Javed Hafeez and Imran Tarar.

Chasing a target of 185 in 45 overs, Pakistan’s innings was held together by Sajid Ali who remained undefeated on 102 off 127 balls, hitting six boundaries. He was adjudged Man of the Match.

England’s bowlers kept the match alive with their steady line and length but Sajid Ali received useful support from Ghaffar Kazmi (29 off 53 balls), Javed Hafeez (19 off 28 balls) and Ghulam Ali (17 off 36 balls) to reach the target with an over to spare.