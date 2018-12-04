Pacer Asif, family injured in road accident

LAHORE: Taunted fast bowler Muhammad Asif and his family were injured early Monday morning as their car rammed into a footpath due to over-speeding. The fast bowler, his wife and two daughters sustained minor injuries. The family was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for CT scans. Asif, was quoted by Geo that his vehicle hit a footpath during a bid to avoid a speeding car.