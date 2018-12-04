close
Tue Dec 04, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 4, 2018

Pacer Asif, family injured in road accident

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 4, 2018

LAHORE: Taunted fast bowler Muhammad Asif and his family were injured early Monday morning as their car rammed into a footpath due to over-speeding. The fast bowler, his wife and two daughters sustained minor injuries. The family was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for CT scans. Asif, was quoted by Geo that his vehicle hit a footpath during a bid to avoid a speeding car. The family was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for CT scans. Asif, was quoted by Geo that his vehicle hit a footpath during a bid to avoid a speeding car.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports