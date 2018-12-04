close
Tue Dec 04, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 4, 2018

Nepal expresses inability to host SA Games

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 4, 2018

KARACHI: Nepal has informally informed South Asian nations about its inability to hold 13th South Asian (SA) Games in March 2019. However Nepal Olympic Committee is expected to formally intimate the South Asian nations by Tuesday (today) after getting a final input from Nepal government. “An informal meeting of the South Asian Olympic Council had been held in Tokyo last week about the SAG. Nepal Olympic Committee told us that they are not able to hold the Games in March as per schedule. However they told us that they would formally inform us by Tuesday after they would hold a meeting with their government,” an official of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) told The News on Monday.

