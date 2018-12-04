9th Inter-School, College Games begin

LAHORE: The 9th Inter-School and Inter-College Games started at Punjab Football Stadium here on Monday. The games will remain continue till Dec 7, 2018. Punjab Minister for Sports Rai Tamoor Khan Bhatti was the chief guest on this occasion. POA President Lt-Gen (retd) Arif Hasan announced the opening of Inter-School and Inter-College Games started.

POA Secretary General Khalid Mahmood, Punjab Olympic Association Secretary Idris Haider Kh, Olympians Kh Junaid, Naveed Alam, athlete Shazia, Guinness World Record holder Muneer Ahmed and hundreds of students of several schools and colleges participated in the grand opening ceremony. All the participating male and female students and athletes took part in grand march past activity. Rai Tamoor Khan Bhatti said in a statement that the large participation of male and female students in the Inter-School and Inter-College Games is enough to assess that sports culture has been introduced in the province. Punjab govt has always extended every possible facility for the holding of sports events in the province. “Punjab govt will encourage all such sporting activities across the province,” he added. The minister further said Punjab govt as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan is doing all-out efforts for the promotion of sports in all parts of province. “After watching numerous students in the field, now we can say that the future of sports is bright in Pakistan,” he asserted.