Shan to lead Pakistan A

LAHORE: Shan Masood will lead Pakistan A in the fifth One-day match and two T20 games against England Lions, which is on Pakistan’s tour playing at an away home in UAE. The two-match T-20 series will be played on December 7 and 8 at Nursery Oval, Abu Dhabi.

Team for 5th ODI in Dubai: Mukhtar Ahmed, Shan Masood (Captain), Israrullah, Adil Amin, M Saad, Zohaib Khan, M Hassan (WK), Ammad Butt, M Irfan, Muhammad Irfan Jr, M Irfan Khan, Rahat Ali and Waqas Maqsood.

Squad for T20 series: Shan Masood (Captain),, Mukhtar Ahmed, Israrullah, Adil Amin, M Hassan (WK), Amir Yamin, Zohaib Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Umaid Asif, M Irfan, M Irfan Jr, M Irfan Khan and Ammad Butt.