Navy register 5th win in PPFL

KARACHI: Navy pulled off their fifth win when they overpowered spirited Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) 2-1 in their crucial match of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League here at Korangi Baloch Football Ground on Monday.

Following incisive rallies from both wings Farhanullah provided a much-needed lead to Navy in the 44th minute. At half time Navy were leading 1-0. In the second half a gruelling fight was witnessed with either side making concerted efforts.

However SNGPL, playing their first season of the top-tier league, levelled the score through Aleem whose header on a corner kick went into the net. However this did not deter the experienced Navy who kept the pressure and took the decisive lead through Abdul Haq who managed a superb goal when his pile-driver from 36 yards went into the net. The outcome enabled Navy to stretch to 18 points from 15 meetings.

The loss left SNGPL struggling at 12 points from 14 appearances.On Tuesday (today) holders K-Electric will take on Karachi Port Trust (KPT) here at the KMC Stadium. Former four-time winners Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) lead the table with 32 points. They are followed by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) with 30 points and former four-time champions WAPDA with 26 points.