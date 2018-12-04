Gaza court sentences six to death over links with Israel

GAZA CITY: A military court in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip on Monday sentenced six people, including a woman, to death by hanging for “collaborating” with Israel, authorities said.

In total 14 people were sentenced for “collaborating with the occupation,” with six sentenced to be hanged and the rest sentenced to hard labour, the interior ministry in Gaza said. The rulings came three weeks after eight people were killed when an alleged Israeli army cell in Gaza was uncovered on November 11, leading to a vicious fire fight.

Hamas fired hundreds of rockets at Israel in response, with the Jewish state striking dozens of targets in Gaza before a November 13 ceasefire agreement. The six sentenced to death Monday were not directly related to the flareup, officials said. Iyad al-Bozum, the spokesman of the interior ministry in Gaza, told AFP they were linked “to a communications and eavesdropping device planted by the (Israeli) occupation”. Six Hamas members were killed when the device apparently exploded after detection near Deir al-Balah in central Gaza in May.

Among those sentenced was a woman living inside Israel, named only as Amal, who was sentenced in absentia and is alleged to have encouraged her nephew in Gaza to collaborate with Israeli intelligence, according to the interior ministry.