Hong Kong democrats furious over election ban

HONG KONG: A Hong Kong legislator has been barred from standing in a local election after being accused of supporting independence from China, sparking fury Monday among the city’s pro-democracy camp who warn of tightening ideological control.

The disqualification of popular lawmaker Eddie Chu is the latest blow to the democratic movement as room for opposition in semi-autonomous Hong Kong shrinks under an assertive China.

Chu is the first person to be blocked from standing in rural village elections, after poll officials decided he is pro-independence — a red line for Beijing.While he has supported self-determination for Hong Kong, he maintains he does not advocate its separation from China. Voices for self-determination emerged from the 2014 Umbrella Movement protests, and believe in the right of Hong Kongers to decide their own fate, including how the city should be governed.

Chu said the decision to ban him reveals a Cultural Revolution-style approach that everyone has to be “thought police”.

“Not only must a person in Hong Kong not advocate independence themselves... But if you didn’t oppose the right of others to advocate it, then your own political rights will be taken away,” he said.

Pro-democracy lawmaker Claudia Mo told reporters Monday the decision to bar Chu from rural elections “makes a mockery of Hong Kong in the international community.” “We express our fury and our strongest condemnation.”