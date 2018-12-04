Local organisation head says not related to TLP

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MARDAN: Head of a local organisation Tehreek-e-Malangan on Sunday said that he had no affiliation with Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).
Talking to reporters at Mardan Press Club, Hayat Khan, alias Manager, said that he was running a local organisation Tehreek-e-Malangan. He added that he organised Milad function every year and sacrificed a camel on the occasion.
Hayat Khan added that he had no affiliation with TLP or any other religious or political organisation. He added that the police had arrested him a few days ago in a crackdown against the TLP leaders and workers.
