Tue Dec 04, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 4, 2018

Local organisation head says not related to TLP

Peshawar

MARDAN: Head of a local organisation Tehreek-e-Malangan on Sunday said that he had no affiliation with Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

Talking to reporters at Mardan Press Club, Hayat Khan, alias Manager, said that he was running a local organisation Tehreek-e-Malangan. He added that he organised Milad function every year and sacrificed a camel on the occasion.

Hayat Khan added that he had no affiliation with TLP or any other religious or political organisation. He added that the police had arrested him a few days ago in a crackdown against the TLP leaders and workers.

