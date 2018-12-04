Two die in Nowshera accidents

NOWSHERA: Two people were killed in separate road accidents in the district, official sources said on Monday.

The first accident occurred on Nowshera-Mardan road near Mumtaz CNG Station when a speeding rickshaw rammed into a motorcycle. As a result, the motorcyclist identified as Asim, a dweller of Nowshera, died on the spot, while the rickshaw driver whose identity was later confirmed as Noor Ali abandoned the three-wheeler and fled the scene.

Meanwhile, one Sarzameen reported to the Risalpur Police Station that he was at home when he received a call that his nephew Luqman had died in a traffic accident and his body was lying in the District Headquarters Hospital. He added that upon reaching the hospital, he found his nephew in a pool of blood and he had already died.

The man told the police that his nephew was on the way to Mardan when a van hit his motorcycle near a locomotive factory. The driver abandoned the vehicle and escaped. The Nowshera Kalan and Risalpur Police Stations officials registered separate cases and started investigations.