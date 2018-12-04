DPO says three, not five, women killed over Kohistan video

MANSEHRA: District Police Officer (DPO) Kolai-Palas Iftikhar Khan revealed on Monday that only three women, not five, were killed after a controversial video in 2012.

“The bodies of three women were thrown in Chaur Nullah by the suspects to hide their crime,” he told reporters. He said the police had arrested the four suspects. The official said the accused during investigation confessed to their crime and said three of the five women were killed in name of honour while two were still alive.

The DPO said the police were raiding hideouts of eight other suspects but they were still at large. “They would also be brought to justice,” he said.Iftikhar Khan said a rifle that was used in the crime was also seized. “The two women would also be produced before the police within a couple of days,” he added.

The Supreme Court had taken a suo moto notice after reports that five women were allegedly killed by their family members following appearing in a video showing them clapping while some men danced.

District and Sessions Judge Shafiullah had handed over arrested suspects including Umar Khan, Maulana Habibur Rehman, Sameer and Sabir to police.The apex court in its ruling on a writ petition moved by Afzal Kohistani whose brother could be seen dancing in the video and was later killed asked the police to arrest all those behind the heinous crime.