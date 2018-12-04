Unregistered clinics sealed

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakh-tunkhwa Healthcare Commission on Monday conducted raids in Town-II Peshawar and sealed unregistered health facilities.

Chief Executive of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Commission Azar Sardar had ordered inspections of unregistered health units, said a press release.The inspectors of the commission visited Al-Shifa family health clinic near Mathra village on Warsak Road on complaint forwarded by Chief Inspector Peshawar Zone. The clinic was sealed as it was unregistered.A Lady Health Visitor Naseem Akhtar was providing maternity services along with ultrasound and labour room services in the so-called hospital.