AU anniversary

Islamabad: The students and faculty members of Abasyn University (AU) celebrated the 6th annual anniversary, says a press release.The event was marked with annual dinner gathering chaired by ED Prof Dr. Amjad Mahmood as chief guest. Heads of Departments, faculty, staff members as well as former students were present on the occasion. Later, the chief guest distributed certificates/shields among staff and students in recognition of their achievements.