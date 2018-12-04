MIUC holds graduation ceremony

Islamabad: Metropolitan International University College (MIUC) under the flagship of Roots International Schools, Colleges and University held a graduation ceremony.

Deputy speaker national assembly Qasim Khan Suri, Commercial Manager Pearson Waqar Shah and Executive Director of RIS-MIUC Sarah Walid graced the occasion with their presence.

Qaim Suri presented the degrees to the students graduated from The Higher National Diploma (HND) in three majors HND Business, HND Fashion & Textile, and HND Computing and System Development.

Ceremony was organized to acknowledge and celebrate students for their excellent results and hard work through the years. On his note to students, deputy speaker congratulated them and praised RIS and University in their efforts to provide children with excellent education along with its endeavours and focus on students’ ethical and personal development. Mr. Suri showed his interest and support in opening up campuses of RIS in Quetta to meet needs of quality education of the province.