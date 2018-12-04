Public awareness campaign for breast cancer screening advocated

Islamabad : With Pakistan having the highest incidence of breast cancer in Asia, consultant and general surgeon Dr Arifa Manzoor has called for the launch of campaigns to create public awareness of breast oncoplasty procedures among women in general and medical professionals in particular.

“Advances in adjuvant treatments have resulted in better outcomes with higher rates of patient survival. The breast cancer diagnosis was a death sentence in the 19th century but its management has advanced tremendously from the disfigurement of radical mastectomy and acceptable modified radical mastectomy to the present day oncoplastic breast surgery. Public awareness campaigns are necessary to develop awareness about breast oncoplasty procedures among women in general and medical professionals in particular,” she told ‘The News’ ahead of a training workshop on oncoplastic breast surgery at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences.

Dr Arifa, who is the facilitator and trainer at the event, said oncological clearance was the undisputed primary goal of cancer surgery but the modern breast surgeon was bound to consider the aesthetic results of surgery and its impact on self-image.

She said the oncoplastic breast surgery began in the 1990s for the management of breast cancer before gaining worldwide recognition and acceptance to provide cancer patients with the best possible aesthetic outcomes. “The oncoplastic breast surgery is the unification of the ablative and reconstructive aspects of breast cancer surgery. It makes possible for a single surgeon to offer breast conservation procedures even for large tumors. Patients can have wide excisions and reconstruction of defects and thus, avoiding mastectomy or an inferior cosmetic outcome,” she said.

The PIMS consultant said the oncoplastic breast surgery differs from the traditional one as the underlying philosophy of the new discipline was not only to conserve the breast but also to preserve the shape of the breast.

She added that the latest plastic surgery techniques were combined with breast surgical oncology for the purpose. Dr Arifa, however, said the concept of oncoplastic breast surgery was much larger than blending two disciplines as it required vision, passion, knowledge of anatomy, and an appreciation and understanding of aesthetics, symmetry and breast function.

“The oncoplastic breast conservation surgery includes the goals from complete removal of the lesion, clearing of the margins, the larger the better to minimise the chances of recurrence, achieving of good-excellent cosmetic results And one-time theatre visit to perform the definitive procedure,” she said.