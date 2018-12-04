close
Tue Dec 04, 2018
AFP
December 4, 2018

Gaza court sentences six to death

World

AFP
December 4, 2018

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: A military court in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip on Monday sentenced six people, including a woman, to death by hanging for "collaborating" with Israel, authorities said.

In total 14 people were sentenced for "collaborating with the occupation," with six sentenced to be hanged and the rest sentenced to hard labour, the interior ministry in Gaza said. The rulings came three weeks after eight people were killed when an alleged Israeli army cell in Gaza was uncovered on November 11, leading to a vicious fire fight. Hamas fired hundreds of rockets at Israel in response, with the Jewish state striking dozens of targets in Gaza before a November 13 ceasefire agreement.

