Letter from Trump

The unravelling of the relationship between Pakistan and the US was largely over the war in Afghanistan. As the Trump administration decided to ramp up its troop presence in the country, it expected Pakistan to take decisive action against the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani Network. When that didn’t materialise, it accused Pakistan of essentially being in bed with terrorists, and cut off most security aid. The Trump plan for Afghanistan was always destined for failure. Adding a couple of extra thousand troops to Afghanistan was never going to dislodge the well-entrenched Taliban. It didn’t take long for the US to realise that peace negotiations were the only way forward. The push for talks gained impetus with the conference in Russia where the Taliban sent representatives from their Qatar office.

Given Pakistan’s past associations with the Taliban, it was always likely that the US would ask for our help and now President Trump appears to have done just that with a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan asking for our assistance in the Afghan peace process. The letter is significant because it is the first direct communication between the two leaders since Imran took over – with their only roundabout interaction being a series of hostile tweets about aid and US failures in Afghanistan.

We should not get too excited about this one letter. For one, all we know about its contents are what we have been told at a briefing on Monday. We must also remember that US policy in the age of Trump has tended to be capricious. It is also not clear exactly what role Pakistan would have to play in the Afghan peace process. The Afghan Taliban have made clear that they would rather negotiate directly with the US than through intermediaries. The Afghan government has been reluctant to be involved in direct negotiations but it would still prefer doing that to relying on Pakistan. The picture should become clearer as US envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad visits the region, including Pakistan, over the next week. Pakistan’s aim should be to have a seat at the table since Afghanistan’s future has a direct impact on us. It would be too optimistic to believe that one letter will change the steadily downward trajectory of Pakistan-US ties. The US is too firmly committed to India to substantially change its policy towards Pakistan. We should, of course, support a peace process that is led by Afghanistan but should also avoid getting needlessly entangled in a war that has destabilised our own country and shows no signs of ending anytime soon.