Tue Dec 04, 2018
December 4, 2018

Substandard stents

Newspost

December 4, 2018

The open sale of spurious stents and pacemakers – two essential devices that are called life-saving items by cardiologists – poses serious threats to public health. It was good to see that the chief justice took the suo motu notice of the matter. The relevant authorities must appoint a foreign consultant to approve the stents and pacemakers for sale.

There has been more than one incident where low-quality devices were implanted which further aggravated patients’ medical problems. The healthcare authorities should have taken adequate steps to protect patients from such substandard items. The government must make serious efforts to eradicate this menace from our society.

Zahid Ali Khan

Rawalpindi

