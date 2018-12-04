The sharp decline

The sharp devaluation of the Pakistani rupee against the strong dollar has rung alarm bells. The PTI-led government had earlier claimed that once the country gets loan from Saudi Arabia, the rupee will become stable. If reports are to be believed, a few weeks ago the country received $1 billion from Saudi Arabia. However, this couldn’t help Pakistan from saving its currency from further devaluation. PTI leaders have been claiming that Overseas Pakistanis will send dollars to Pakistan which will increase our foreign exchange reserves.

They have also added that other friendly countries have also agreed to provide financial aid to Pakistan. But there have been no visible changes in the country’s financial condition which, unfortunately, is going towards the worst. Have our allies decided to take a U-turn?

Wakeel Khan

Rawalpindi