Pay for your water

This refers to the article ‘The quest for water security’ (December 3) by Dr Murad Ali. Waste of water can be controlled to a large extent by making people pay for the water they consume. Presently, households have to pay the same amount of water charges regardless of the number of people living in the house. A family of 10 people and a family of two people pay the same amount of charges.

All apartment and bungalow owners should be made to install water meters and charged according to usage. Similarly factory owners, petrol station operators and agriculturists should also be charged according to actual water consumption. This is the only way through which the public will understand the need to save water.

Shakir Lakhani

Karachi