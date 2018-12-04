Homeless in Karachi

The ongoing anti-encroachment drive in Sindh’s different cities has not only deprived a majority of people of their only source of income, but has also made hundreds of people homeless.

Stories of distressed people are making rounds in the media and it is unfortunate to see that the authorities concerned have not taken any action to provide alternative locations to these people. Development work in the city shouldn’t be carried out at the expense of the underprivileged. The authorities concerned must take effective steps to relocate the thousands of displaced people.

Arbish Sadiq

Karachi