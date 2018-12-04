close
Tue Dec 04, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
December 4, 2018

Homeless in Karachi

Newspost

December 4, 2018

The ongoing anti-encroachment drive in Sindh’s different cities has not only deprived a majority of people of their only source of income, but has also made hundreds of people homeless.

Stories of distressed people are making rounds in the media and it is unfortunate to see that the authorities concerned have not taken any action to provide alternative locations to these people. Development work in the city shouldn’t be carried out at the expense of the underprivileged. The authorities concerned must take effective steps to relocate the thousands of displaced people.

Arbish Sadiq

Karachi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost