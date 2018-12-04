Gas supply

To handle the balance of payment challenge, Pakistan is looking to increase its exports. At present, the country’s relatively profitable fertiliser and cement industries are struggling due to limited gas supply. Now, with the decrease in international oil prices which have also helped reduced the imported RLNG price making it feasible for cheap cement and fertilizer production, the government should facilitate the fertiliser and cement industries and supply RLNG to them to help increase production.

An increase in productivity will contribute towards enhancing the exports. The government must look into the matter and make necessary arrangements for the supply of gas to the said industries.

Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar