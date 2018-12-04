close
Tue Dec 04, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
December 4, 2018

Gas supply

Newspost

December 4, 2018

To handle the balance of payment challenge, Pakistan is looking to increase its exports. At present, the country’s relatively profitable fertiliser and cement industries are struggling due to limited gas supply. Now, with the decrease in international oil prices which have also helped reduced the imported RLNG price making it feasible for cheap cement and fertilizer production, the government should facilitate the fertiliser and cement industries and supply RLNG to them to help increase production.

An increase in productivity will contribute towards enhancing the exports. The government must look into the matter and make necessary arrangements for the supply of gas to the said industries.

Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost