Indian delegation calls on Elahi

LAHORE; A 10-member delegation of the Indian Medical Association headed by its President Professor Ravi Wankhadeker called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz Elahi on Monday and conveyed to him a goodwill message from Indian Punjab Chief Minister Captain (R) Amarinder Singh on the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor. The delegation also met Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujat Hussain.

Pervaiz Elahi said that the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor would facilitate the Sikhs community in reaching their holy places easily and good relations would be promoted between the two countries.

The Pakistan government attaches importance to all holy places of Sikhs and yatries are being provided with all possible facilities, he added. Professor Ravi Wankhadeker said that Pervaiz Elahi's establishment of Rescue 1122 Emergency Service, provision of free medicines and medical facilities in the hospitals and other revolutionary measures in the health sector are ample proof of his peoples' friendship.