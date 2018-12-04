AJK president says Pakistan seeks peace but India busy in killings

MANSEHRA: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has said that Pakistan laid the foundation for the Kartarpur corridor as a goodwill gesture for everlasting peace with India but the latter responded with bloodshed.

"Indian forces have killed 22 innocent Kashmiris even after the goodwill gesture by Pakistan," Masood Khan told reporters after attending the parents' day function of the Pakistan Scouts Cadet College in Batrasi here on Monday.

The college principal, Brigadier (R) Abdul Hafiz, also addressed the gathering. The AJK President said: "India can no longer maintain its illegitimate hold on Kashmir with the power of gun and aggression as the Kashmiris are on the streets for their rights."

Earlier, speaking at the parents' day function, Masood Khan said that Pakistan Scouts Cadet College was a symbol of unity where students from the four provinces as well as Gilgit-Baltistan and expatriates received quality education.

"I hope that our country would stand among the top 10 countries in science and technology due to quality education," he said. Brig (R) Abdul Hafiz said that more than 780 students from all over the country and abroad were being getting standard education at the institution. "I am proud of the students who achieved big milestones not only at the board examinations but also abroad in co-curricular activities," he added. The students exhibited skills in horse riding, physical training and other activities on the occasion.