Cold weather forecast for most country

LAHORE: Met officials said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, smoggy conditions are expected at a few places in Gujranwala Lahore, Faisalabad, Sahiwal and Bahawalpur Divisions.

No rainfall was recorded at any city across the country. Monday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu where mercury dropped further to -09°C while in Lahore, it was 8.8°C, maximum was 22°C and humidity level was 54 percent. Meanwhile, cold and dry weather with smoggy conditions was observed in the city here Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions during the next 24 hours.